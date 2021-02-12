Edwards transitioning to HPCON Bravo

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is transitioning to HPCON Bravo.

The announcement was made Feb. 10, and on Feb. 12 Col. Randel Gordon, 412th Test Wing vice commander, released a video explaining what this means for the base.

“Your leadership teams have been impressed by your resilience, tenacity and vigor as you have expertly navigated and strictly adhered to proper mask wear and social distancing requirements,” he said. “We will begin reopening or expanding services such as outdoor dining (some places), child care, customer support, MWR and fitness operations.”

According to the Edwards webpage, “Face coverings are mandatory in all in-door settings!”

Additionally, “All civilian, active duty members, and dependents are reminded to avoid visiting the Commissary, Base Exchange, Bldg. 3000, and the Pharmacy on Wednesdays.

Retirees are also being seen on Wednesdays at the CAC/DEERS office by appointment only. Call 661-277-4281 Option 3, to make an appointment. Retirees may utilize base facilities on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.







