Test Wing announces annual award winners

During a live stream event Feb. 17, the 412th Test Wing announced their 2020 Annual Award Winners.

The winners are:

Airman of the Year — Senior Airman Karston C. Prock, 412th Maintenance Group

NCO of the Year — Tech. Sgt. Maria Gomez, 412th Maintenance Group

SNCO of the Year — Senior Master Sgt. Brian A. Holmes, 412th Operations Group

First Sergeant of the Year — Master Sgt. Gregory Reid, 412th OG

Company Grade Officer of the Year — Capt. Kristina L.M. Kemp, 412th Mission Support Group

Field Grade Officer of the Year — Maj. Joseph W. Sabat, 412th Electronic Warfare Group

Honor Guards Program Manager of the Year — Master Sgt. Thomas Credit, 412th MSG

IMA CGO of the Year — Capt. Michael T. Lough, 412th Test Wing/JA

IMA FGO of the Year — Maj. Andrea R. Carroll-Tipton, 412th TW/JA

Supervision/Management of the Year — Timothy Herbert, 412th Civil Engineering

Scientific/Engineering of the Year — Rebecca A. Mitchell, 412th OG

Staff/Technician of the Year — Brandon C. Burns, 412th OG

Trades & Labor of the Year — Javier Carrillo, 412th MXG

Administration/CSS of the Year — Ashley A. Stiles, 412th Comptroller Squadron

Specialist/Analyst of the Year — Rebecca J. Kern, 412th MXG

Program Manager of the Year — James R. Fellows, 412th Test Engineering Group

Team of the Year — Public Health Flight, 412th Medical Group

Test Team of the Year — F-35 Integrated Test Force, 461st Flight Test Squadron

Innovator of the Year — John G. Streets, 412th TENG

Innovation Team of the Year — 412th TENG

EO/IR Engineering Team — 412th TENG

Key Spouse of the Year — Vanessa W. Matias, 412th OG

Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year — Ashley N. Billups, 412th MSG

For the Warfighter of the Year — Janred Taracatac, 412th Electronic Warfare Group

Volunteer of the Year — Tech. Sgt. Matthew D. Giles, 412th OG







