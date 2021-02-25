Change of command

Col. Dominic Clementz, 412th Maintenance Group commander, passed on the 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron leadership to Lindsay Harris, Feb. 19, 2021, during a appointment of leadership ceremony at the base theater at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.













