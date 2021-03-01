Women’s History Month: Women in Aerospace!

March is Women’s History Month and is a time when we recognize the contributions of women in American history.

Through years of activism and an unwavering commitment to women, the National Women’s History Project successfully lobbied Congress to recognize Women’s History Month. The result was Public Law 100-9 on March 12, 1987. This law requested the president to issue a proclamation, which encouraged U.S. citizens to observe Women’s History Month with appropriate observance activities. President Ronald Reagan then issued Presidential Proclamation 5619 proclaiming March 1987 as “Women’s History Month” to honor the achievements of American women.”

During wartime, women were vital in their roles of support and service as nurses, seamstresses, cooks and informants, alongside their male counterparts.

In 1948, Congress passed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and the recently formed Air Force.

In 2020, recognition of the 75th Anniversary of World War II, the Department of Defense acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by service members, as well as those who served the home front.

Throughout the month, Aerotech News will recognize and honor the contributions women have made, and continue to make, in aerospace and defense.







