912th AMXS welcomes new leadership

Col. Dominic Clementz, 412th Maintenance Group commander, passes on the 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron leadership to Lindsay Harris, Feb. 19, 2021, during a appointment of leadership ceremony at the base theater on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
