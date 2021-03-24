AFAF campaign ‘For Airmen & Guardians, By Airmen & Guardians’ takes off at Edwards

The 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign officially started March 22, 2021, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

This year’s goal is to raise $43,919, said 1st Lt. Remington Hoyer, AFAF installation project officer. Edwards AFB’s AFAF committee held a kick-off event at the Base Exchange. This year’s motto is “For Airmen & Guardians, By Airmen & Guardians.”

“This campaign dedicated to supporting fellow Airmen and Guardians and their families — active duty and retired, officers and enlisted — with emergency needs, educational assistance and family support,” Hoyer said. “For those interested in supporting, reach out to Project Officers and Key Workers; the AFAF campaign team is willing and ready to support in any way possible.”

The AFAF is a charitable fund by Airmen for Airmen. All monies raised during the campaign go to supporting the Air Force’s four charities. Contributions, which are tax deductible, go to support the different organizations, which help Air Force members with aid in emergencies, educational needs, or to have a secure retirement home for widows of Air Force members who need financial assistance.

Everyone is eligible to donate, however, unit project officers and AFAF keyworkers will solicit only Air Force active duty members, retirees, and retirees who are now Department of the Air Force civilians.

Due to safety precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AFAF project officers will maximize technology to reach individuals who wish to donate. Members are encouraged to utilize “E-Giving” by texting AFAF to 50155 or using the AFAF QR code and listing Edwards AFB as well as your unit.

For questions about E-Giving, or more information on this year’s AFAF campaign, email 1st Lt. Remington Hoyer at remington.c.hoyer.mil@mail.mil or Master Sgt. Richard Dula at richard.dula@us.af.mil. For more information about the AFAF affiliated charitable organizations visit www.afassistancefund.org.











