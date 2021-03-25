Edwards hosts chief induction ceremony

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Chief Induction Ceremony looked a little bit different this year.

The standard Mess Dress uniform was replaced with OCPs, and a catered dinner was replaced with pizza on paper plates. However, we still ensured we created a memorable event for everyone involved.

“We surprised the team and brought Simon Sinek out for the day,” said the 412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen. “We spent the first half of the day touring the base and interacting with as many Airmen as possible and then surprised our new Chief again with a chance to run a Fireside Chat and interview Simon instead of a standard keynote speech.”











