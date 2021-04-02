Command chief bids farewell

To the Airmen (civilian, active duty and total force) and families of the 412th Test Wing and Edwards AFB,

The Air Force has decided that it is time for our family to PCS. While I am saddened to leave this amazing base, I will continue using the megaphone that these stripes represent to tell the story and address the challenges of the Airmen and families of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Thank you for your dedication to this mission. The competitive advantage of this installation stems from the interdependency between our diverse military and civilian Airmen. We benefit from the best of both worlds and are able to offset any inherent disadvantages because we act as one. Many people arrive to this location with trepidation but they soon learn that the complexity of mission and the quality of people on this base are unmatched in our Air Force.

Thank you for showing love and compassion for each other. Over the past two years, we have forged a relationship based on shared experiences and common understanding. Many of those experiences involved surrounding a family in need during the unthinkable, even if you couldn’t do anything but just be next to them, ready to help. I am thankful that we were able to go through those days together, as a community, and the kindness and care I witnessed during that time is something I will always keep with me.

This assignment has been the highlight of my time in the Air Force, I am so grateful that I had the chance to serve alongside all of you, and do not hesitate to reach out if there is anything I can do to help you, your team, or your family.

Thank you,

Chief Master Sgt. Ian D. Eishen

412th Test Wing command chief







