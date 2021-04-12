412th Test Wing conducts weapon separation test for Korean F-16 Update Program

An F-16 assigned to the 416th Flight Test Squadron flies into position over the Precision Impact Range Area on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021. The successful drop test was in support of the Korea F-16 Update Program. The ROKAF currently operates 133 KF-16C/D Block 50/52 fighter aircraft, all of which will undergo extensive modernization and upgrades as part of the comprehensive improvement program. Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.2 billion contract to retrofit the 133 KF-16s and upgrade them to the advanced F-16V configuration, which is the latest technologically and most advanced version of the fourth generation fighter jet.













Crews prepare an F-16 assigned to the 416th Flight Test Squadron for a bomb drop test sortie at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021.









