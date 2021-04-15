Edwards AFB 412 TW Income Tax Filing Reminder

Don’t Forget to File your Taxes!

The due date for filing your taxes is fast approaching! Please see the following information regarding when taxes are due, and filing assistance for military members!





Federal Due date extended to 17 May 2021

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced [ASPMUA4T1] that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021. The IRS will be providing formal guidance in the coming days.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds[ASPMUA4T2] . Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”

Does this relief apply to those that need to pay estimated tax payments? No. Estimated tax payments are still due on April 15, 2021. Most taxpayers automatically have their taxes withheld from their paychecks and submitted to the IRS by their employer. However, some individuals are required to pay taxes throughout the year, usually quarterly. Some examples of estimated tax payments are self-employment or rental income. [ASPMUA4T3]





Your state taxes may still be due April 15, 2021!

Do I still have to file my state taxes? Yes. The federal tax filing deadline postponement to May 17, 2021, only applies to individual federal income returns and tax (including tax on self-employment income) payments otherwise due April 15, 2021, not state tax payments, or deposits, or payments of any other type of federal tax. Taxpayers also will need to file income tax returns in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. State filing and payment deadlines vary and are not always the same as the federal filing deadline. The IRS urges taxpayers to check with their state tax agencies for those details.

The State of California has granted an extension for state filing until May 12, 2021 (in line with the federal extension).





See the below resources for information surrounding filing

The IRS has a variety of resources to help members of the military, veterans and their families navigate the unique and sometimes complex circumstances that come with filing taxes while in the military.

Here’s a list of some of the resources these taxpayers may find helpful.

* Tax Information for Members of the Military is the main page on IRS.gov where people can go to find links to helpful info, resources and services.

* A taxpayer’s military status affects whether they are eligible for certain benefits. Taxpayers can check their eligibility for military tax benefits by visiting IRS.gov. Qualifying employers include the Armed Forces, uniformed services and support organizations.

* There are rules specific to those who serve in combat zones. These taxpayers and their families can find out more on the Tax Exclusion for Combat Service page of IRS.gov. They should also review special EITC rules. If these apply to their tax situation, it could lead to a larger refund.

* The Armed Forces’ Tax Guide is a comprehensive publication with info for military members. This includes:

* Special rules for military personnel serving abroad including deadline extensions

* Unreimbursed moving expenses

* Reserve component travel expenses

* Some members of the military and qualifying veterans can prepare and e-file their taxes for free through MilTax. Taxpayers who do not qualify for MilTax have other options to prepare and e-file their federal taxes for free. Those who earned less than $72,000 in 2020 can use IRS Free File software. Any taxpayer, regardless of income, who is comfortable completing their tax forms digitally can use Free File Fillable Forms.

Contact the Edwards AFB legal office at 661-277-4130 with any questions.







