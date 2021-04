The Air Force Test Center had the honor of hosting Kristen Baldwin, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering, for an immersion tour at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 14, 2021.

During the visit, Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Air Force Test Center executive director, and Baldwin discussed the AFTC perspective on digital engineering and the future of testing as a continuous evaluation process throughout a system’s lifecycle.