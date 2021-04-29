DoDEA Launches Expanded Eligibility Pilot Program

The Department of Defense Education Activity is launching a new program aimed at expanding eligibility for dependents of active-duty members of the armed forces to register for the DoDEA Virtual High School, and several High Desert military installations are included.

The Expanded Eligibility Pilot Program, which will begin in school year 2021-22, was authorized as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, providing expansion of eligibility for DVHS to stateside active-duty military dependents in grades 9-12 who are currently ineligible for the DVHS.

In order to be eligible for the pilot program, students must be the dependents of active-duty military members who are serving in remote locations that do not have a DoDEA brick-and-mortar school. The program will be limited to 400 enrollments, split evenly among the four military Services, with priority given to students in the 12th grade. Students who participate in the pilot program can take up to two courses per academic year.

The initial pilot program will target school districts serving select remote installations in stateside locations. Students registering in the DVHS as part of the pilot program must obtain the approval of their local school system.

DoDEA Chief of Technology and Innovation, C. Michael Kline, said that the Expanded Eligibility Pilot Program is designed to supplement educational opportunities for stateside military-connected students in remote locations. “We think this program will help students by allowing them to take courses that might not be offered at their local schools and will be of great value as they pursue future educational opportunities,” said Kline.

During the first year, the pilot program will be offered at selected military installations that represent all the Services (see below). These installations were chosen based on their remote locations.



Eligible Installations:

Air Force

Beale, Edwards, Eielson, Ellsworth, Grand Forks, Hill, McConnell, Minot, Mt. Home, Tinker, Travis, Vandenburg, Warren, Whiteman

Army

Fort Greely, Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Polk, Fort Sill, Fort Riley, Fort Wainwright

Navy

Lemoore, Moffett Field, China Lake, Fallon, Meridian

Marine Corps

Albany, Barstow, Bridgeport, 29 Palms

Homeschooled students who are compliant with state laws and assigned to a pilot site installation can also register for the Expanded Eligibility Pilot Program. The program will offer students the chance to take up to two courses from a selection of more than 30 courses already offered by the DVHS. These courses include Advanced Placement courses, world languages, and career and technical education.

“For many of our new students, access to Advanced Placement courses may help them gain college credits,” said Kline. “Our world language classes will allow students who have started a foreign language program to continue, even if their parents or guardians move to a school that doesn’t offer that language. It can also be used to supplement a homeschool program. We think this will be a great benefit to all students who take advantage of this program.”

Kline further added that while the initial pilot program authorization is for four years, if there is enough interest, it may become a permanent part of the DVHS. “We look forward to developing partnerships with local schools who support our military-connected students,” Kline said.

Registration for the Expanded Eligibility Pilot Program will start on April 28, 2021. Applications will be accepted until the program fills or the new school year starts, whichever comes first.

The DVHS is a fully accredited high school providing supplemental courses for DoDEA eligible high school students in grades 9-12. DVHS averages 2,500 course registrations per semester, with the majority of students taking either one or two courses per semester.

For more information on the Expanded Eligibility Pilot Program, please visit: www.dodea.edu/dvs/e2p2.cfm, or contact the Edwards AFB School Liaison Officer at 661-277-2456, or via email: 412.FSS.School.Liaison@us.af.mil.







