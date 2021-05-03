Edwards marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Several events are planned as part of Edwards’ observance of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month including Stars n’ S’mores this coming Friday.

‘Stars n’ S’mores begins at 7:30 p.m., May 7 at Arnold Park. During the event, learn about Ellison S. Onizuka, Air Force colonel, NASA astronaut and first Asian American/Pacific Islander in space; enjoy s’mores; and explore the night sky through telescopes provided by Team Edwards astronomy enthusiasts. This event will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols for mask wear, social distancing and sanitization.

To help make sure we have enough telescopes and s’mores, please R.S.V.P. to 2nd Lt. Andrew Wang at andrew.wang.6@us.af.mil or Robert Cruz, at robert.cruz.1@us.af.mil.







