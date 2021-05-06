AFAF campaign continues

The Edwards Air Force Base goal for this year’s Air Force Assistance Fund campaign is $43,919. The base is currently at 22.75 percent of that goal.

To support the campaign, the Muroc Lake Golf Course will host a tournament on May 14. Cos tis $40 per player ($30 entry fee and $10 charity benefit) and includes cart, lunch and 18 holes. All donations above the entry fee go directly to AFAF.

For more information and to register, contact Master Sgt. Richard Dula at richard.dula@us.af.mil.

The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need (active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses).

The four charities provide support in an emergency, with educational needs, or help to secure a retirement home for widows or widowers of our Air Force members in need of financial assistance.

The charities supported by AFAF are the Air Force Aid Society, the Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, and the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation.











