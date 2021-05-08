Hangar 42 opens at Plant 42

Dr. Roderick Davis, deputy director of Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., cuts the ribbon and officially opens Hangar 42.

Hangar 42 is a quality-of-life initiative and the newest hangout spot at the plant. It is a place for Air Force personnel to have lunch, work out, or just wind down.

Prior to Hangar 42’s opening, most personnel would have their lunch at their desk or in their vehicle. The new space, which is outfitted with a large-screen television, theater-style seats and a capable gym, is open to all Air Force Plant 42 personnel.







