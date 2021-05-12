Local Edwards marks 2021 Police Week May 12, 2021 0 10 Share Facebook Linkedin Email During Police Week 2021, the 412th Security Forces Squadron remembers Staff Sgt. Kylle White, Senior Airman Timo Timoteo, Airman 1st Class Cory Jones Jr., and the other Defenders and police officers lost. (Air Force photograph) The 412th Security Forces Squadron kicked off Police Week 2021 with their annual Run/Ruck/Walk event May 10 at the Rosburg Fitness Center. On May 11, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations visited Bailey Elementary School. Senior Airman Douglas Ryan and Staff Sgt. Jake Harris, both of the 412th Security Forces Squadron race to the finish line during the Annual Police Week Run/Ruck/Walk Event, May 10, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (Air Force photograph) Bailey Elementary School students help Office of Special Investigations agents track down a cookie thief during Police Week 2021 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 11. (Air Force photograph) Bailey Elementary School students help Office of Special Investigations agents track down a cookie thief during Police Week 2021 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 11. (Air Force photograph) Don't Forget To Signup & Get Breaking Stories To Your Email Email *Select list(s) to subscribe toATN (READERS) Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Eagle - Edwards. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact