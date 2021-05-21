Team Edwards volunteers at AV Dream Center

Maj. Keenan Harris, from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, organized a group of more than 20 volunteers from the 31st TES and 412th Medical Group to help the AV Dream Center Antelope Valley Dream Center distribute 700 bags of groceries to families in need at Palmdale High School, May 15, 2021.

Antelope Valley Dream Center co-founder John Perry said, “If it wasn’t for the efforts from Edwards Air Force volunteers and the dedicated volunteers from the community we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this massive drive-thru style giveaway in less than four hours. Thank you for serving our community.”

For more information on how to volunteer, visit avdreamcenter.org.







