DOD launches enhanced website for military spouses

The Department of Defense launched its newly-enhanced MySECO website, putting career and education resources at the fingertips of military spouses easier and faster than ever.

MySECO is part of the DOD’s Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, which provides career and education guidance to military spouses worldwide. The MySECO enhancements create a more personalized and improved experience for military spouses as they navigate career and education opportunities on the website.

“SECO connects military spouses with benefits and support that help them overcome barriers to employment, such as frequent relocation,” said Patricia “Patty” Montes Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy. “MySECO is an important tool for spouses and we are excited to offer them an easier, faster and more intuitive way to explore their interests, research occupations, and search for scholarships, look for schools and find jobs.”

With the enhancements, spouses can more easily access all that SECO has to offer, including the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, which provides eligible spouses with up to $4,000 for education and training; the Military Spouse Employment Partnership Job Search tool, which searches career openings among the 500 companies and organizations that have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses; the Military Spouse Transition Program; resume reviews; specialized career coaching packages; and more.

“We are all one military community and each of us is unique, said Lee Kelley, director for military community support programs. “That’s why SECO offers a wide variety of tools, resources and information to meet the needs of each and every military spouse.”

Learn more about SECO and visit the newly-enhanced MySECO website at https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/.

About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

Spouse Education and Career Opportunities. The DOD established the SECO program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide, offering free, comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness and career connections. This program also offers free career coaching services six days a week.







