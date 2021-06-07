Be safe when grilling this summer

Grilling is as American as hot dogs, baseball and apple pie.

With warmer temperatures, the thought of “firing up the old grill” comes into mind. Before engaging in this pastime with family and friends, take a few moments to ensure your grill is safe to operate.

Here are some fire safety tips

Propane and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Charcoal Grilling Safety

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as fuel.

If using a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of reach of children and away from heat sources.

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.

Propane grilling safety

For propane grills, check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose. A propane leak will release bubbles. If your grill has a leak, by smell or the soapy bubble test. Turn off both the gas tank and the grill. Check connections and retest.

If the leak does not stop, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again.

If you smell gas while cooking and cannot turn off the grill, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.

If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least 5 minutes before re-lighting it.







