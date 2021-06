Maj. Gen. Christopher “Pi” Azzano completed his fini-flight as Air Force Test Center commander, June 9, 2021. After 31 years of service, Azzano will retire next month.

The fini-flight is a time-honored aviation tradition that represents the last flight of aircrew members before he or she leaves the squadron, a wing, or retires from the flying status. Upon completion of the flight, the aircrew member is hosed down by family and colleagues.