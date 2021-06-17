Test Center JAG hosts Flight Test Museum tour

Air Force Test Center Judge Advocate General’s office hosted local community members during a tour of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on June 11, 2021. The Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed on weekends.













Col. Oren Leff, Air Force Test Center Staff Judge Advocate speaks to a group of local community members during a tour at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on June 11, 2021. The group visited various popular locations on the base that make up the history of how the base started.













George Welsh, Flight Test Museum director, speaks to a group of local community members at a storage hangar at North Edwards on June 11, 2021. Members of the Air Force Test Center’s Judge Advocate General’s office shared the mission and history of flight test to the group during a base tour.













George Welsh, Flight Test Museum director, speaks to a group of local community members at Pancho Barnes Happy Bottom Riding Club ruins at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on June 11, 2021. The Happy Bottom Riding Club was built by Florence “Pancho” Barnes, the first female stunt pilot in Hollywood.









Don't Forget To Signup & Get Breaking Stories To Your Email Email * Select list(s) to subscribe to ATN (READERS) Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Eagle - Edwards. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact