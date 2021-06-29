aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
STARBASE Edwards summer camp

by Aerotech News
The STARBASE Edwards STEM Academy is hosting a summer camp July 12-16 and July 18-23.

The program is for Edwards military, homeschool, and DoD civilian students in grades 5th-8th. Classes run 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Parents will need to provide transportation mode (walk, drive) for both drop off and pick up. If the mode of transportation changes (new person picking up, etc.) you are required to notify us prior. Please note, you will need base access to attend STARBASE.

Class size will be limited to 14 students for Group A (July 12-16) and Group B (July 18-23), and each student will be socially distanced away from one another when possible.
Masks are required at all times! A 30-minute lunch break will be provided each day. Parents and guardians are asked to provide a lunch sack (with student’s name written on it) and a water bottle.

Deadline for signup is 3 p.m., July 2.

This program engages students through the inquiry-based curriculum with its “hands-on, mind-on” experiential activities. Students will study Newton’s Laws, VR technology, and learn about the wonders of space and the properties of matter. Technology captivates learners as they utilize computer aided design to build space stations, all-terrain vehicles, and submersibles. Math is embedded throughout the curriculum and students use metric measurement, estimation, calculation, and geometry to solve questions. Teamwork is encouraged as they work together to explore, explain, elaborate, and evaluate concepts.

For more information, call 661-275-1501. To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/Fcc2z4A3uoZY8yZ96
 
 
 

