412th Electronic Warfare Group holds Family Day at Edwards AFB

by Giancarlo Casem
Col. Jay Orson, 412th Electronic Warfare Group commander, wipes out as Col. Randel Gordon, 412th Test Wing vice commander, goes for the win during a tricycle obstacle course race at the 412th EWG Family Day at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., June 18, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Bryce Bennett)

The 412th Electronic Warfare Group celebrated its first Family Day in nearly two years at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., June 18, 2021.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the team planned and organized the Family Day to reintroduce the group and families to one another and to further enhance camaraderie and fellowship.

“This was an amazing opportunity for EWG’s members and families to get together to see the base and our compound while celebrating what we do to support the mission here at Edwards AFB,” said Col. Jay Orson, 412th EWG commander.

Amarachi Egbuziem-Ciolkosz, an engineer with the 772nd Test Squadron, 412th Electronic Warfare Group, provides a tour of the Benefield Anechoic Facility during the 412th EWG Family Day at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., June 18, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Bryce Bennett)

The event team overcame numerous obstacles during planning. No test, weather, pandemic, or Federal Holiday could stop this day from happening.

More than 230 employees and their family members enjoyed tours of the Benefield Anechoic Facility and a chance to fly simulators in the Integrated Facility for Avionics Systems Test, food from Toñitos, a pet adoption drive from APET, a Tricycle Racing Obstacle Course, and the Colonel’s Golf Chipping Contest.
 

A family member tries out an F-22 Raptor flight simulator during the 412th Electronic Warfare Group Family Day at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., June 18, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Kyle Brasier)

 
 
 
 

