Edwards AFB Airman dies in traffic accident

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman died as a result of a traffic accident near Panamint Valley, Calif., July 5, 2021.

Maj. Aaron Frey, 42, from Evergreen, Colo., was assigned to the 370th Flight Test Squadron located at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. He served as an F-16 Test Pilot instructor for USAF Test Pilot School and an F-35 Test Pilot for the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards.

He served 16 years in the United States Marine Corps and one year in the Air Force Reserves.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Frey is survived by his wife and two children.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.