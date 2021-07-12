AF scientist visits Edwards AFB, test center to learn about test capabilities

Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Air Force Test Center executive director, discusses Air Force Test Center history with Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, at the Air Force Flight Test Museum on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.













Dr. Elisabetta Jerome, Air Force Materiel Command technical adviser for armament and weapons test and evaluation, examines an aircraft used by the Emerging Technologies Combined Task Force on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.













Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, poses for a photo by a Lunar Landing Research vehicle at the Air Force Flight Test Museum on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. The unrestored vehicle is one of two LLRVs developed by NASA Dryden Flight Research Center to study and Analyze piloting techniques needed to fly and land the tiny Apollo lunar module in the moon’s airless environment.













Lt. Col. Adam Brooks, Emerging Technologies Combined Task Force commander, briefs autonomy testing and ET CTF capabilities to Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.













Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, examines a model aircraft used for autonomy testing at the Emerging Technologies Combined Task Force on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.













Jeff Jesson, Emerging Technologies Combined Task Force chief engineer, briefs autonomy testing and ET CTF capabilities to Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.













John Grigaliunas, Air Force Test Center technical advisor, points out various locations on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.









