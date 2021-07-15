Commander’s Log: Farewell

Air Force Test Center Teammates:

After three incredible years at the Air Force Test Center, it’s time for me to say goodbye.

Gen. Evan Dertien will be taking over as your new commander on July 15, and I will hang up my spurs after 31 years in the Air Force, 16 of which were in the Test community. You will really enjoy working with General Dertien!

It’s been a privilege to serve with you, and I’m leaving with mixed emotions as I’m sure you can understand. Most importantly, I feel tremendous gratitude to you and your families for the sacrifices you make to keep our nation safe. Also, I’ve been reminiscing about the passage of time and many fond memories of an exciting and rewarding career in the Air Force. Of course, I remain adamant that we (you) have much more work to do to preserve our American way of life.

So I hope you know the impact you’re having by dedicating your lives to our nation’s security. You are literally guiding the course of humanity. Please don’t let up — we need your energy and innovation to preserve the same hope and opportunities for future generations. They are counting on you.

I will always admire your servant leadership and pioneering spirit, and of course your relentless focus on the Warfighter. Until we meet again, Aim High and know that Jennifer and I will always be with you in spirit. We wish you and your families the very best.

It’s been an honor to serve with you. Farewell and Godspeed!









