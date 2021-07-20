AFMC Leadership visit to Edwards

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to a United States Air Force Test Pilot School briefing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 15, 2021. Bunch presided over the Air Force Test Center change of command and toured locations such as the new schools, TPS, as well as other Edwards’ assets. The visit was something of a homecoming for Bunch, who was a student at the TPS from July 1990 to June 1991.He also served as a test pilot with the 6512th Test Squadron and 420th Test Squadron from July 1195 to June 1995. He returned to Edwards from June 2000 to July 2002 as commander of the 419th Flight Test Squadron. From January 2006 to May 2008 he served as commander of the 412th Test Wing, and from June 2012 to June 2015, Bunch served as commander of the Air Force Test Center.















Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, command chief of Air Force Materiel Command, greets Col. Sebrina Pabon, United States Air Force Test Pilot School commandant during visit to TPS at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 15, 2021. Pabon led the TPS tour and briefing for AFMC leadership.















Kevin Cordes (right) Muroc Joint Unified School District superintendent, discusses the Irving L. Branch Elementary School new library changes with Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 15, 2021. Branch will serve grades fourth through sixth.















Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, Air Force Materiel Command deputy commander, discusses the new elementary school with Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, command chief of AFMC, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 15, 2021. Irving L. Branch Elementary School is one of three newly built schools on the base. Schaefer is also no stranger to Edwards, having attended the TPS from December 1999 to February 2001, after which he served as an F-15/T-38 instructor/evaluator test pilot until July 2003. From June 2006 to July 2008, he served as deputy commander of the 412th Operations Group; and from March 2015 to July 2018, he served as commander of the 412th Test Wing.















Caroline Bunch, wife of Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, looks at a picture of her husband from when he was in the United States Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 15, 2021. Bunch accompanied her husband to a few locations after he presided over the Air Force Test Center change of command.















Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks with Col. Randel Gordon, 412th Test Wing vice commander, upon his arrival at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 14, 2021. Bunch presided over the Air Force Test Center change of command and toured multiple locations around Edwards.















Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, command chief of Air Force Materiel Command, greets Brig. Gen. Kevin Roethe, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Air Force Test Center commander upon arrival at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 14, 2021. Cadell accompanied Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander during the Air Force Test Center change of command and base tour.









