AFMC funds $5 million in additional AFMC We Need efforts

The Air Force Materiel Command has released an additional $5 million for projects across the enterprise, continuing the drive towards the goals of the AFMC We Need initiative launched in 2019.

“Altogether we were able to fund nearly $10 million in AFMC We Need projects this year. Some of the efforts funded in our initial release came in under budget, which made it possible for us to support a larger number of submissions this year,” said Kim Norman, director, Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives Office. “This really helps as we continue to drive towards the goals of the AFMC We Need across the mission set.”

The projects funded this round range from facilities and infrastructure improvements to information technology, security forces technology, child care facility needs, fitness center enhancements and more.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Air Force Information Network Ops and Sustainment Branch was allotted $1.7 million this round–the largest funding distribution — in support of efforts to improve network performance at Tinker Air Force Base. This will also support the Air Force Sustainment Center’s Depot Level Maintenance Operations at the location.

Additional funded projects include:

* Small aerial robotic system (InstantEye Mk-3 Gen4-D1 SUAS) to support 75th Security Forces base defense efforts (Hill AFB, Utah)

* Telephone conference technology upgrades (Edwards AFB, Calif.)

* Evaporative cooler repair at the Youth Center (Edwards AFB)

* AirPHX Sports System Units in support of fitness center sanitation/safety (Hill AFB)

* Base theater upgrades (Edwards AFB)

* Base pool improvements (Eglin AFB, Fla.)

* Air Expeditionary Force family resiliency retreat (Eglin AFB)

* Network Application Monitoring Performance Software (AFMC Headquarters, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio)

* End-of-life core network equipment (AFMC Headquarters)

* FAMCAMP expansion (Edwards AFB)

* Construction of an accessible entry to the fitness bubble (Hanscom AFB, Mass.)

* Acquisition facility repair and upgrades (Hanscom AFB)

The Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives Office continues to work with Airmen and leaders across the command to identify barriers and solutions to continue moving toward the AFMC We Need.

To learn more about the projects funded earlier this year, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2640997/afmc-designates-5-million-for-afmc-we-need-efforts/. For more information on the AFMC We Need and ongoing efforts, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/AFMCweNeed/.








