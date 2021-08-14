Increasing COVID numbers force Edwards AFB to raise threat level

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., will raise the installation Health Protection Condition to Bravo effective 9 p.m., Aug. 13.

At HPCON — BRAVO, base access will be limited to personnel classified as Mission Critical (MC), Mission Essential (ME) and Operationally Necessary (ON).

“Due to the alarming resurgence of COVID cases in our local community and on the installations, I’m taking additional measures to mitigate the continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 by moving to Health Protection Condition–Bravo effective 9 p.m., this Friday, Aug. 13,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander. “The absolute best way for all of us to halt this spread is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. I hope we can avoid further restrictions and HPCON-Charlie, but only through our collective individual performance against the pandemic threat will we be able to maximize mission performance and off-duty activities. My fondest hope is that we can avoid any more COVID fatalities.”

At HPCON – BRAVO, access is also suspended for retirees, retiree dependents, and veterans who do not perform MC, ME, and/or ON functions on all duty days except Wednesday. There are no restrictions to retiree, retiree dependents, and veterans on all non-duty days (weekends and holidays).

All visitors to Edwards and Plant 42 require approval by the member’s unit commander or equivalent. Edwards AFB resident’s immediate family members with a DOD Active Duty Dependent ID Card are ME visitors and are automatically approved.

More information can be found at https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus/ as it becomes available.







