Edwards Airmen help beta test alternative fitness components

by Marisa Alia-Novobilski
Airmen perform a High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run during a mock physical training test. The shuttle run is one of three options available for Air Force members to choose from as part of the alternative assessments for the run portion of their fitness assessments. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

Airmen at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., are helping to beta test the new alternative fitness components announced by the Air Force in July 2021.

Three other Air Force Materiel Command installations – Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Hill AFB, Utah; and Tinker AFB, Okla. – are also taking part in the program.

Volunteer testers will provide data that the Air Force will use to determine if the new components are effective and are assigned proper scoring. The data from the AFMC testers along with that collected by the other major commands will be used to finalize the fitness testing models moving forward.

“All Airmen are eligible to take a mock test on the alternative components, regardless of whether they are due for a fitness test at this time. The results will not count as an official test and therefore will not be punitive. It is preferable that Airmen who beta test have a recent physical fitness test on file so that alternative component data can be accurately analyzed, but this is not a requirement to volunteer,” said Capt. Allison Anderson-Dupuis, branch chief, AFMC Military Personnel and Programs. “Airmen who are due for their normal fitness test are still required to complete the current, standard test in time for their scheduled due date.”

The four alternative components that are most crucial in the data collection process are the 20-meter High Aerobic Multi-Shuttle Run, the hand-release push-up, the cross-leg reverse crunch, and the plank. The one-mile walk is being assessed as part of field testing as well.

Fitness Support Staff at each test bases have completed training on safe execution of the alternative components. Reports will be provided weekly to Headquarters Air Force personnel for the duration of the four-week long sprint.

“This is an Air Force-wide change, and we encourage Airmen to take the opportunity to help provide beta test data if they are at one of the testing installations,” said Anderson-Dupuis. “These new testing options give Airmen greater opportunity to leverage their strengths in different areas as they maintain readiness and embrace a fitness lifestyle.” 

Airmen at the beta test locations who are interested in helping in this effort should contact their physical fitness coordinator for details.
 
 
 

