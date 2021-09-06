Edwards-based AFRL detachment welcomes new commander

In an assumption change of command ceremony held Aug. 27, 2021, Lt. Col. Robert Volesky assumed command of Air Force Research Laboratory Detachment 7.

The ceremony took place at the AFRL Rocket Lab on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Volesky, a U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School alum, returns to Edwards after his most recent tour serving with Air Force Futures (Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration & Requirements) at the Pentagon and is now responsible for the health, good order, and discipline of over 40 military personnel at the Lab’s $10.2 billion, 65-square mile research site.

In addition to serving as Detachment 7 commander, Volesky is now also the Chief of the AFRL Aerospace Systems Directorate’s Site Support Division, in which he directs safety, logistics, security, and support activities in support of the largest Research, Development, Test and Evaluation rocket development site in the world.

The AFRL Rocket Lab has developed propulsion technology for nearly every rocket-propelled system used in today’s space and missile operations. The Lab boasts $150 million assets coupled with over 500 military, civilian, and contractor scientists and engineers. Among its personnel’s many activities are high altitude spacecraft propulsion tests, testing of solid rocket motors, advanced liquid rocket engine firings, and propellant development. Additionally, the site lends its subject matter expertise and test facilities to its partnerships with 15 commercial space launch companies.











