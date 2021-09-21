STARBASE Edwards promotes STEM for AFTC kids by Aerotech News • September 21, 2021 12:30 pm - Updated September 20, 2021 12:38 pm Amira Flores, STARBASE Edwards director, briefs Air Force Test Center Commander Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien about successes, challenges, and local community partnerships created by the program September 10, 2021, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. At STARBASE Edwards students participate in challenging "hands-on, mind-on" activities in STEM as well as interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys) Students at STARBASE Edwards use a CAD program to modify and repair a 3D model satellite during an activity on September 10, 2021, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. At STARBASE Edwards students participate in challenging “hands-on, mind-on” activities in STEM as well as interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys) Air Force Test Center leadership pose for a photo with team members from STARBASE Edwards September 10, 2021, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. STARBASE Edwards is a joint program of the DoD, educators, area industry, and non-profit organizations committed to raising the interest and improve the knowledge and skills of its participants in STEM. STARBASE uses a student-centered curriculum to actively investigate applications of program content and provides positive interaction with role models found within the community and on military bases and installations. The program lessons and activities rely heavily on experiential learning, applied technology, embedded and stand-alone math concepts and applications, and service-learning projects to connect the content with community needs and encourage the development of life skills necessary for future success. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys) Air Force Test Center Command Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stafford observes as a student at STARBASE Edwards uses a CAD program to modify and repair a 3D model satellite rendering during an activity on September 10, 2021, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. At STARBASE Edwards students participate in challenging “hands-on, mind-on” activities in STEM as well as interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys) Air Force Test Center Commander Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien observes as a student at STARBASE Edwards uses a CAD program to modify and repair a 3D model satellite rendering during an activity on September 10, 2021, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. At STARBASE Edwards students participate in challenging “hands-on, mind-on” activities in STEM as well as interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys) A student at STARBASE Edwards uses a CAD program to modify and repair a 3D model satellite during an activity on September 10, 2021, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. At STARBASE Edwards students participate in challenging “hands-on, mind-on” activities in STEM as well as interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys) Tags: AFTC, STARBASE, STEM