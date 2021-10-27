Shutterbugs capture “wonderful world” in photo contest

The Air Force Services Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas recently announced its 2021 Air Force Photo Contest winners.

This year’s theme was “What a Wonderful World,” and Horatio Babcock of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., won second place in the Adult Accomplished category.

The winners — first, second and third place in five categories — were among more than 950 entries submitted for the annual competition.

Participants could enter up to two images for one of the categories. A panel judged each photo on impact, creativity and technical excellence. Entries were accepted July 1to Aug. 13.

“It was great to see more entries submitted this year than last year’s contest, and the creativity captured in each of the images was amazing to see,” said Darlene Johnson, Air Force Services Center Community Programs Branch chief.

Due to COVID restrictions and force support squadron activities closures, there were a limited number of entries last year. Photographers for this contest captured the beauty of nature and people enjoying the great outdoors.

“I loved the subjects showcased under the theme and how the experience levels varied in the contest,” said Patricia Jagger, Travis Air Force Base, California, Arts and Crafts Center director, and one of two judges. “I believe what stood out the most for me was the joy captured from coming together again with friends and family, and the rediscovery of nature during/after COVID-19.”

This was the first time Tracy Dusablon, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Arts and Crafts director, judged entries for the Air Force Photo Contest, and picking a favorite proved difficult in the process.

“I have done some judging in photography classes, but nothing to this scale. I was very impressed with the variety of subjects that the pictures contained,” Dusablon said.

Category winners are:

Youth 6-8 years — First Place – Athena Falu, Dover AFB, Del.; Second Place – Evie McCoy, Davis Monthan AFB, Ariz.; and Third Place – Griffin Swanson, Osan Air Base, Korea.



Youth 9-12 years — First Place – Lucy Lyons, RAF Alconbury, England; Second Place – Hayden Richardson, Fairchild AFB, Wash.; and Third Place – Collin Oler, Patrick AFB, Fla.

Youth 13-17 years — First Place – Ashley Roquid, RAF Mildenhall, England; Second Place – Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah; and Third Place – Stephen Lundberg, Kadena AB, Japan.

Adult Novice — First Place – David Newman, Beale AFB, Calif.; Second Place – Lynn Morley, Robins AFB, Ga.; and Third Place – Maegan Cheeks, Scott AFB, Ill.

Adult Accomplished — First Place – Joshua Russell, Kadena AB, Japan; Second Place – Horatio Babcock, Edwards AFB, Calif.; and Third Place – Dan Kenemore, USAF Academy, Colo.

For those looking forward to next year’s contest, Jagger people with little to no experience to “Have fun! Shoot everything and shoot often!”

Look for information about the 2022 Air Force Photo Contest in the spring. The call for entries takes place March 1-31.