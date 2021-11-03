One App to Rule Them All: new Edwards Air Force Base App is here!

The new base app is here! The 412th Test Wing Public Affairs Office announced the new Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., app launch on Oct. 15. 2021.

Personnel are invited to install the app from the App Store or Google Play.

“I’m beyond excited to be launching this new app for Edwards Air Force Base,” said Crosby Shaterian, 412th Test Wing Deputy Director of Public Affairs.

“There were so many great ideas from our users regarding new features that they wanted and needed in an app, and after our month of beta testing, it appears that we were able to meet those expectations,” Shaterian said.

The app makes it more convenient when users are away from computers and carry a smartphone.

“We know there will be new requests from users, so we’re hoping people use the app feedback feature and let us know what they want or what doesn’t work so we can continue to meet their expectations,” Shaterian said

“I’m excited and that it’ll allow us to have one place to go for information. Currently, we are taking one post from one of our pages for Edwards and reposting it to another,” said Chief Master Sgt. Denisha S. Ward-Swanigan, command chief, 412th Test Wing.

The key features include:

* TCOTATU Central: Where users will be able to get real-time updates from the Command Section and information that Public Affairs provides.

* Search: The for locations and phone numbers without scrolling through feeds.

* Stories: Local stories from Edwards Air Force Base, AFMC stories, and Top Stories from around the Air Force.

* Push Alerts: The availability to subscribe to the types of push alerts users would like to receive.

* Map / Driving Directions: 100 different locations are searchable within the app, including phone numbers, hours of operations, information, and, more importantly, driving directions to frequent sites.



The app has many resources in one place. Hence, people should have an easier time finding what they need.

“There are several things that stand out to me regarding the new app. The first and foremost is the new design,” Shaterian said. “Also, load time. The load time before was upwards of 10-15 seconds, and now, in remote areas around base where cell signal is rough, we’re able to open the app in about four seconds on LTE.”

He explained the new app looks and feels different from the previous one, knowing users will enjoy the ease of use the new layout, Shaterian said.

“Beyond this, I’m excited that our airmen will have a hand in creating new features for this app. They’ll be able to build and create special features and requests to help continue to drive the flexibility this app has,” Shaterian said.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing Commander, said a reasonably exhaustive selection process for different platforms was conducted to find a perfect balance between real-time updates and curated content.

“This can curate in the message traffic in the narrative and the threads, and that user can contribute to and can update in real-time,” said Higer. “I believe this is an enduring platform that will be with us for a while.”

The mobile app is available now on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for Apple iPhones. Search for “Edwards Air Force Base” to locate and download the app. Edwards AFB personal are encouraged to download the “one app to rule them all,” as Higer calls it.