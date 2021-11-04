412th Medical Group raises awareness, honors victims of breast cancer

Airmen and civilians came out to the 5K Run/Walk and Mini Health Fair in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Rosburg Fitness Center on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common in American women, except for skin cancers. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13 percent.

The guest speaker was Lynn King, 412th Medical Support Squadron, a two-time survivor patient.

“The main thing I remember, they tell you to know your body. When I had a minor procedure, my doctor told me ‘if anything shows up, just anything out of the blue, go to your doctor right away and find out,’” said King, Health Benefits Advisor, TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration Flight.

King talked about her experience and why it’s important, and also how her group leadership was supportive of her.

“Get your treatments, get your little minor procedures. I know we hate getting that mammogram, if I’d waited until my birth month, it had been five more months and who knows what stage I was in,” King said.

King added, “the (412th) Medical Group was fantastic working schedules with me at the beginning, so learn your body because you’re the only one who knows if something goes wrong – that could get the appropriate level of care you need and not go through some of these things like I did.”

The 5k run/walk itself stressed the importance of physical activity. The ACS claims that studies suggest that women who partake in regular physical activity have a 10-25 percent lower risk of breast cancer.

“This highlights the awareness of breast cancer, this has been a tough year for a lot of people. A lot of people actually have put off their preventative care, which, we understand because other things have taken priority,” said Linda Davis, Registered Nurse, Disease Management, 412th MDG.

The mini health fair at Edwards promoted breast cancer awareness and heightened awareness mentally, physically, spiritually, and others.

“We are trying to get the message out, not only to females but men getting breast cancer as well; that they can get a mammogram as soon as possible,” said Eugene McClelland, Health Promotion Manager, 412th MDG.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Tech. Sgt. Halima Burton, Dental Hygienist, Dental Flight, said the event was also to celebrate those who are survivors and acknowledge those who may have lost their lives and make people aware.

“This is the day of celebration; we had so much going on for the past 18 months, actually, in the past two years, from the pandemic, and this is the first social event since that we can all come out and honor something that has been behind the scenes,” Burton said.

Maj. Amanda Anderson, Healthcare Integrator, 412th MDG, explained the excitement surrounding the event and that the group have wanted to organize it for a while; unfortunately, with COVID-19, they were hesitant.

“It’s important to do this for the community including those who have passed and people who have multiple incidents of breast cancer,” Anderson said.

Davis said this helps on so many different levels.

“One, it raises awareness, of course of breast cancer and prevention, early intervention. The second thing is it really helps energize the community,” said Davis. “It reminds people not to delay your care. When it comes to early intervention and awareness, prevention, please don’t delay your care, take care of yourself.”