Prescribed burn operations planned for Edwards

The Air Force Wildland Fire Branch in coordination with 412th Civil Engineering Group and Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting prescribed burning at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., weather and smoke ventilation permitting, beginning Nov. 13 and concluding Nov. 18.

The locations affected are: Muroc Golf Course, Old Area C, Piute Ponds, and the Waste Water Treatment Plant (south of airfield).

Ignitions may begin as early as 7 a.m. local time daily, and ignition operations may continue throughout the day.

Most of the vegetation to be burned will be cut and piled vegetation, however, some standing vegetation may be consumed. Smoke may be visible in the area, however, impacts to public or mission are not anticipated. The prescribed burn will remove old decadent biomass and fuels susceptible to wildfire and with potential to impact to Air Force missions. The prescribed burning will be done in coordination with the respective air districts for ignition authorizations. Smoke will be visible in the area described below, however, are not anticipated to have aviation or mission impacts.

Waste Water Treatment burn dates: Nov. 13-14

Muroc GC, Piute and Old Area C dates: Nov. 15-18