Seven AFTC Airmen win information dominance awards at AFMC

Seven Airmen across the Air Force Flight Test Center have been nominated for the Air Force Materiel Command for the Fiscal Year 2021 Information Dominance Awards.

U.S. Air Force Information Dominance annual awards recognize U.S. Air Force military members, federal civilian employees, teams, and units for sustained superior performance while providing information dominance and cyberspace operations to the Air Force and (or) DOD missions and operations.

Congratulations to the following Air Force Test Center Airmen on their Air Force Materiel Command nominations:

Outstanding Civilian, Cat II — Ryan C. Maloy, 96th TW, Eglin AFB, Fla.

Outstanding Civilian, Cat III — Jim E. Andrews, HQ Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Outstanding Cyber Operations Amn — Senior AirmanA David A. Junk, 412th TW, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Outstanding Cyber Operations NCO — Staff Sgt. Jason M. Jensen, HQ AFTC

Outstanding Cyberspace Support SNCO — Master Sgt. Luke S. Young, HQ AFTC

Outstanding Cyberspace CGO — Capt. Troy D. Soileau, Jr., 96th Test Wing, Detachment 1, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Maj Gen Harold M. McClelland Unit Award — 96th Cyberspace Test Group, 96th Test Wing, Eglin AFB, Fla.

We wish each winner the best of luck as they represent AFMC at the Air Force-level competition!