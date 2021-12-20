North Pole Hotline now active

The North Pole Hotline at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is now active, and ready to spread the Christmas spirit through stories and song, and you can also leave a voicemail for Santa Claus.

Just call 661-277-2093 and choose from one of the following options:

1. Hear a Christmas story

2. Listen to Christmas music

3. Leave a voicemail for Santa Claus

The North Pole Hotline will be active until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

A huge thanks to the 412th Communications Squadron for linking up with Santa and his elves for this holiday treat!