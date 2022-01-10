aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Edwards’ CDC closed

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

The Edwards Air Force Base Child Development Center will be closed the week of Jan. 10, as directed by the Installation Commander, due to COVID-19.

Parents and staff members will be contacted about the closure via phone. The CDC will reopen on Jan. 18 after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

School Age, Youth, and Teen centers remain open for healthy youth. Youth sports are paused and will re-start on Jan. 18.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The safety of our children and staff is very important to us at FSS.”

Please address any questions to Anthony Coward at anthony.coward.1@us.af.mil

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Test Wing Airmen train to...
 By Katherine Franco
Edwards upgrades to HPCON Bravo+
 By Aerotech News & Review
AFMC, government employee union sign...
 By Marisa Alia-Novobilski
‘We Need initiative’ to add...
 By Katherine Franco
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit