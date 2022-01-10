Edwards’ CDC closed

The Edwards Air Force Base Child Development Center will be closed the week of Jan. 10, as directed by the Installation Commander, due to COVID-19.

Parents and staff members will be contacted about the closure via phone. The CDC will reopen on Jan. 18 after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

School Age, Youth, and Teen centers remain open for healthy youth. Youth sports are paused and will re-start on Jan. 18.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The safety of our children and staff is very important to us at FSS.”

Please address any questions to Anthony Coward at anthony.coward.1@us.af.mil