Air Force

Edwards revises South Gate hours

by Aerotech News & Review

The South Gate at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is open:

5 a.m., Mondays through midnight Fridays.
5 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Closed for all federal holidays, family days and training days.

