Edwards AFB now at HPCOM Bravo+

Effective at 9 p.m., Feb. 15, leadership at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has downgraded its HPCON level to Bravo+.

The change in HPCON level affects all personnel at Edwards, as well as at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif.

Under Bravo+, organizations should limit capacity for personnel in their work centers, using 40 percent as a baseline. This can be modified up or down in consultation with Public Health.

Customer Service organizations (Gym, Commissary, Bowling Alley, Outdoor Recreation, etc.) may continue to operate or modify service at their discretion, in consultation with Public Health.

All personnel partaking in indoor dining will use protective measures. Effective immediately, all customer service organizations providing food distribution options (i.e. AAFES, Oasis, etc.) will limit indoor dining to 25 percent capacity and remain open for carryout options. Meal Card Holders (only) may eat their meal in the DFAC with one to two persons per table with appropriate spacing between tables.

Organizations are directed to continue implementing maximum telework posture consistent with the guidance above. When personnel can telework and fully accomplish their mission, they should. In the event there’s an increased health threat to the base, supervisors are encouraged to default to telework solutions that are feasible, even if this leads to some degradation to mission effectiveness.