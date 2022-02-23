Lane changes coming to Edwards’ West Gate

Personnel will be conducting barrier maintenance at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., West Gate 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022.

West Gate normal in-bound and out-bound lanes will be closed, however, traffic will be diverted to the commercial by-pass road alongside West Gate. Please be prepared for intermittent delays for exit and entry to the installation.

Please ensure you pay attention to traffic conditions and keep your speeds low: five (5) miles per hour as you enter/exit the commercial by-pass road, and no more than ten (10) miles per hour while on the commercial by-pass road. Your safety is paramount, and we ask for your support as we work to facilitate entry and exit to the installation as safely as possible and your understanding as we work to keep our installation safe.