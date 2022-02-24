aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

412thth Test Wing honors annual award winners

by Aerotech News

The 412thth Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently honored the wing’s annual award winners.

Airman of the Year

Staff Sgt. Damon Zerby* – 412th CEG

 

NCO of the Year

Tech Sgt. Tiras Cunningham* – 412th TW

 

SNCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Chad Hardesty* – 412th MSG

 

First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Raymond Billups* – 412th MSG

 

Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Daniel Parsons* – 412th MSG

 

Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Anthony Mirabile* – 412th OG

 

Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year

Staff Sgt. Mutia Graham – 412th MSG

 

Honor Guard Guardsman of the Year

Senior Airman Jordan Bullock – 412th MSG

 

IMA Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Michael Lough – 412th TW/JA

 

IMA Field Grade Officer of the Year

Lt. Col. Richella Hope Gayden – 412th MXG

 

IMA SNCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Colby Bostwick – 412th MXG

 

Supervision/Management of the Year

Phillip Remley – 412th CEG

 

Scientific/Engineering of the Year

Benjamin Stolte* – 412th OG

 

Staff/Technician of the Year

Alexander Ybarra – 412th MDG

 

Trades & Labor of the Year

William Plumstead* – 412th MXG

 

Administration/CSS of the Year

Laura Pinion* – 412th MSG

 

Specialist/Analyst of the Year

John Nichols – 412th CEG

 

Program Manager of the Year

Kevin Thorn – 412th TMG

 

Team of the Year

Weapons Standardization – 412th MXG

 

Test Team of the Year

F-35 Mission Systems Test Team – 461st FLTS

 

Innovator of the Year

Maj. Elliot Erstein – 412th OG

 

Innovation Team of the Year

ET CTF Test Team – 412th TENG

 

Key Spouse of the Year

Ms. Kelsie Perez* – 412th MXG

 

For the Warfighter of the Year

Maj. Frank Panebianco – 412th OG

 

Volunteer of the Year

Lt. Col. Richard Baird – 412th MDG

* Will now compete at the Air Force Test Center level

