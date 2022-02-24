412thth Test Wing honors annual award winners

The 412thth Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently honored the wing’s annual award winners.
Airman of the Year
Staff Sgt. Damon Zerby* – 412th CEG
NCO of the Year
Tech Sgt. Tiras Cunningham* – 412th TW
SNCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Chad Hardesty* – 412th MSG
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Raymond Billups* – 412th MSG
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Daniel Parsons* – 412th MSG
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Anthony Mirabile* – 412th OG
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year
Staff Sgt. Mutia Graham – 412th MSG
Honor Guard Guardsman of the Year
Senior Airman Jordan Bullock – 412th MSG
IMA Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Michael Lough – 412th TW/JA
IMA Field Grade Officer of the Year
Lt. Col. Richella Hope Gayden – 412th MXG
IMA SNCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Colby Bostwick – 412th MXG
Supervision/Management of the Year
Phillip Remley – 412th CEG
Scientific/Engineering of the Year
Benjamin Stolte* – 412th OG
Staff/Technician of the Year
Alexander Ybarra – 412th MDG
Trades & Labor of the Year
William Plumstead* – 412th MXG
Administration/CSS of the Year
Laura Pinion* – 412th MSG
Specialist/Analyst of the Year
John Nichols – 412th CEG
Program Manager of the Year
Kevin Thorn – 412th TMG
Team of the Year
Weapons Standardization – 412th MXG
Test Team of the Year
F-35 Mission Systems Test Team – 461st FLTS
Innovator of the Year
Maj. Elliot Erstein – 412th OG
Innovation Team of the Year
ET CTF Test Team – 412th TENG
Key Spouse of the Year
Ms. Kelsie Perez* – 412th MXG
For the Warfighter of the Year
Maj. Frank Panebianco – 412th OG
Volunteer of the Year
Lt. Col. Richard Baird – 412th MDG
* Will now compete at the Air Force Test Center level