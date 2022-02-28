aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Edwards’ airman sings national anthem at NASCAR race

by Aerotech News & Review

Senior Airman Samantha Geurrero of the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., performed the National Anthem Feb. 26, 2022, at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

The event was the 2022 Production Alliance Group 300 — the second stock car race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity series. The race is run over a 2-mile permanent oval-shaped speedway. The race was ran over 165 laps due to three overtime finishes. Cole Custer of SS-Green Light Racing would win the race after leading the most laps. This was Cole’s 10th career win in the Xfinity Series, his first of the season, and the first career win for SS-Green Light Racing. To fill out the podium, Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports and Trevor Bayne of Joe Gibbs Racing would finish second and third, respectively.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

412thth Test Wing honors annual...
 By Aerotech News
Edwards’ F-35 ITF’s Dual Capable...
 By Giancarlo Casem
Lane changes coming to Edwards’...
 By Aerotech News
Edwards AFB now at HPCOM Bravo+
Edwards AFB now at HPCOM...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit