Edwards’ airman sings national anthem at NASCAR race

Senior Airman Samantha Geurrero of the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., performed the National Anthem Feb. 26, 2022, at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

The event was the 2022 Production Alliance Group 300 — the second stock car race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity series. The race is run over a 2-mile permanent oval-shaped speedway. The race was ran over 165 laps due to three overtime finishes. Cole Custer of SS-Green Light Racing would win the race after leading the most laps. This was Cole’s 10th career win in the Xfinity Series, his first of the season, and the first career win for SS-Green Light Racing. To fill out the podium, Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports and Trevor Bayne of Joe Gibbs Racing would finish second and third, respectively.