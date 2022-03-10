Edwards AFB helps kick off the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., kicked off its Air Force Assistance Fund campaign March 7, 2022.

The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need (active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses).

Donations can be made to any one of four charities: Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, and the Air Force Aid Society. The four charities provide support in an emergency, with educational needs, or help to secure a retirement home for widows or widowers of our Air Force members in need of financial assistance.

The 2022 Campaign will run March 7-13, but e-Giving donations may be made at any time by texting AFAF to 50155 or by clicking on the “DONATE NOW” button on the Air Force Assistance Fund website.

“Members can also contact their Unit or Group Project officers to learn about other ways to donate, but we encourage the e-giving options above. Our base goal this year is $45,765,” said Master Sgt. Leilani Kilgore, Assistant Project Officer.

This is the only authorized work-place campaign in the Air Force/Space Force that is “For Us, By Us”! (For Airmen & Guardians, By Airmen & Guardians).