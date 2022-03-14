Edwards honors STEM volunteers with the Commander’s Appreciation and Recognition Event

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted the Commander’s Appreciation and Recognition Event (CARE) March 4, 2022.
“Recognizing our amazing STEM volunteers is extremely important,” Helida Vanhoy, STEM Coordinator said. “These volunteers dedicate their personal time to help our 412th TW STEM program as we participate in local K-12 STEM events. This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited.”
Ultimately, our local K-12 grade students benefit from all the hard work of these volunteers, she said.
The CARE is an annual event that Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th TW commander, utilizes to express his appreciation to STEM volunteers. The event could be any subject or recognition and are planned by the Wing Protocol Office.
412th Test Wing STEM’s vision is to be the enterprise for engineering expertise providing world class technical capability and discipline, testing the tools that enable warfighter success. Air Force STEM’s goal is the education and appreciation of engineering and technical disciplines leading to a workforce that is technically proficient in the advancement of system test for the warfighter.
STEM volunteers recognized:
Senior AirmanA Jermel H. Abraham Jr.
Maj Richard Agbeyibor
Mohd Ali
Marcea M. Ascencio
Senior AirmanA Cameron Bailey
Second Lt. Joshua G. Barricklow
John Berger
Mary Blevins-Baluyut
Staff Sgt. David Brunell
Richard Burckreis
Kim Cantrell
Giancarlo T. Casem
Steven D. Chambreau Pd.D
Matthew Chavez
Johnny Duraccio
Nathan Eyre
Katherine Franco
David Gomez
Col. Randel J. Gordon
Tech. Sgt. Joshua D. Heinz
Ronald Hern
Vu Hoang
Harlan Huntington
Grace Jhu
Brian Kelly
Master Sgt. Opal I. Kocher
Lauren A. Kruszewski
Staff Sgt. Kollen Kunesh
Candace Long
Chiawei Lee
Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Lundgren
Christine Maceo
Marcus Mancillas
Staff Sgt. Francis Paul Manuel
Oscar Martinez Melchor
Tracy McCoy-Wellner
Julie Muniz
Master Sgt. Jeremy E. Neilson
Rebecca Orr
Carol Otero
Rodha Patel
Wendy Peterson
Senior Airman Rendall Powel
Airman 1st Class Deserie Powell
Crosby Shaterian
Brandon Stiles
Jared Thomas
Maj. Angela Thornton
Sara L. Torres
Monica H. Uribe
Kriss C. Vander Hyde
Michelle Velasquez
Chief Master Sgt. Denisha S. Ward Swanigan
Theodore Wuth