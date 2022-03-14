Edwards honors STEM volunteers with the Commander’s Appreciation and Recognition Event

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted the Commander’s Appreciation and Recognition Event (CARE) March 4, 2022.

“Recognizing our amazing STEM volunteers is extremely important,” Helida Vanhoy, STEM Coordinator said. “These volunteers dedicate their personal time to help our 412th TW STEM program as we participate in local K-12 STEM events. This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited.”

Ultimately, our local K-12 grade students benefit from all the hard work of these volunteers, she said.

The CARE is an annual event that Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th TW commander, utilizes to express his appreciation to STEM volunteers. The event could be any subject or recognition and are planned by the Wing Protocol Office.

412th Test Wing STEM’s vision is to be the enterprise for engineering expertise providing world class technical capability and discipline, testing the tools that enable warfighter success. Air Force STEM’s goal is the education and appreciation of engineering and technical disciplines leading to a workforce that is technically proficient in the advancement of system test for the warfighter.

STEM volunteers recognized:

Senior AirmanA Jermel H. Abraham Jr.

Maj Richard Agbeyibor

Mohd Ali

Marcea M. Ascencio

Senior AirmanA Cameron Bailey

Second Lt. Joshua G. Barricklow

John Berger

Mary Blevins-Baluyut

Staff Sgt. David Brunell

Richard Burckreis

Kim Cantrell

Giancarlo T. Casem

Steven D. Chambreau Pd.D

Matthew Chavez

Johnny Duraccio

Nathan Eyre

Katherine Franco

David Gomez

Col. Randel J. Gordon

Tech. Sgt. Joshua D. Heinz

Ronald Hern

Vu Hoang

Harlan Huntington

Grace Jhu

Brian Kelly

Master Sgt. Opal I. Kocher

Lauren A. Kruszewski

Staff Sgt. Kollen Kunesh

Candace Long

Chiawei Lee

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Lundgren

Christine Maceo

Marcus Mancillas

Staff Sgt. Francis Paul Manuel

Oscar Martinez Melchor

Tracy McCoy-Wellner

Julie Muniz

Master Sgt. Jeremy E. Neilson

Rebecca Orr

Carol Otero

Rodha Patel

Wendy Peterson

Senior Airman Rendall Powel

Airman 1st Class Deserie Powell

Crosby Shaterian

Brandon Stiles

Jared Thomas

Maj. Angela Thornton

Sara L. Torres

Monica H. Uribe

Kriss C. Vander Hyde

Michelle Velasquez

Chief Master Sgt. Denisha S. Ward Swanigan

Theodore Wuth