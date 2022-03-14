aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Edwards honors STEM volunteers with the Commander’s Appreciation and Recognition Event

by Adam Bowles
This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited. Col. Josh Egan, Chief of Safety and Helida Vanhoy, Stem Coordinator presents awards to the recipients. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles)

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted the Commander’s Appreciation and Recognition Event (CARE) March 4, 2022.

“Recognizing our amazing STEM volunteers is extremely important,” Helida Vanhoy, STEM Coordinator said. “These volunteers dedicate their personal time to help our 412th TW STEM program as we participate in local K-12 STEM events. This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited.”

This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited. Col. Josh Egan, Chief of Safety and Helida Vanhoy, Stem Coordinator presents awards to the recipients. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles)

Ultimately, our local K-12 grade students benefit from all the hard work of these volunteers, she said.

The CARE is an annual event that Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th TW commander, utilizes to express his appreciation to STEM volunteers. The event could be any subject or recognition and are planned by the Wing Protocol Office.

412th Test Wing STEM’s vision is to be the enterprise for engineering expertise providing world class technical capability and discipline, testing the tools that enable warfighter success. Air Force STEM’s goal is the education and appreciation of engineering and technical disciplines leading to a workforce that is technically proficient in the advancement of system test for the warfighter.

STEM volunteers recognized:

Senior AirmanA Jermel H. Abraham Jr.

Maj Richard Agbeyibor

Mohd Ali

Marcea M. Ascencio

Senior AirmanA Cameron Bailey

Second Lt. Joshua G. Barricklow

This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited. Col. Josh Egan, Chief of Safety and Helida Vanhoy, Stem Coordinator presents awards to the recipients. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles)

John Berger

Mary Blevins-Baluyut

Staff Sgt. David Brunell

Richard Burckreis

Kim Cantrell

Giancarlo T. Casem

Steven D. Chambreau Pd.D

Matthew Chavez

Johnny Duraccio

Nathan Eyre

Katherine Franco

David Gomez

Col. Randel J. Gordon

Tech. Sgt. Joshua D. Heinz

Ronald Hern

Vu Hoang

This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited.

Harlan Huntington

Grace Jhu

Brian Kelly

Master Sgt. Opal I. Kocher

Lauren A. Kruszewski

Staff Sgt. Kollen Kunesh

Candace Long

Chiawei Lee

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Lundgren

Christine Maceo

Marcus Mancillas

Staff Sgt. Francis Paul Manuel

Oscar Martinez Melchor

Tracy McCoy-Wellner

Julie Muniz

Master Sgt. Jeremy E. Neilson

Rebecca Orr

Carol Otero

Rodha Patel

This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited.

Wendy Peterson

Senior Airman Rendall Powel

Airman 1st Class Deserie Powell

Crosby Shaterian

Brandon Stiles

Jared Thomas

Maj. Angela Thornton

Sara L. Torres

Monica H. Uribe

Kriss C. Vander Hyde

Michelle Velasquez

Chief Master Sgt. Denisha S. Ward Swanigan

Theodore Wuth

This year 53 STEM volunteers were invited.
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

412th Medical Group takes part...
 By Katherine Franco
Edwards AFB helps kick off...
 By Adam Bowles
Edwards AFB, Plant 42 move...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Don’t speed on base
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit