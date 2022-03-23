Senior safety leaders visit Edwards AFB by Aerotech News & Review • March 23, 2022 11:27 am Lt. Col. Joshua Egan, 412th Test Wing Chief of Safety, briefs Laura Macaluso, Director, Department of Defense Force Safety and Occupational Health, on flight safety equipment prior to her orientation flight during her visit to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. Macaluso accompanied Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, on the trip to gain a better understanding of the safety protocols implemented during flight test missions as well as receive an overview on how artificial intelligence initiatives are being integrated to enhance human performance. (Air Force photograph by Katherine Franco) Lt. Col. Raven LeClair, 370th Flight Test Squadron, briefs Laura Macaluso, Director, Department of Defense Force Safety and Occupational Health, and Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Air Force Chief of Safety, on the Fighter Optimization eXperiment, or FoX, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. Macaluso and Leavitt visited Edwards to gain a better understanding of the safety protocols implemented during flight test missions as well as receive an overview on how artificial intelligence initiatives are being integrated to enhance human performance. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem) Ground crews welcome back Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, from her flight in a T-38 Talon II at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022. Leavitt accompanied by Laura Macaluso, Director, Department of Defense Force Safety and Occupational Health, visited Edwards to gain a better understanding of the safety protocols implemented during flight test missions as well as receive an overview on how artificial intelligence initiatives are being integrated to enhance human performance. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles) Lt. Col. Joshua Egan, 412th Test Wing Chief of Safety, Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, Laura Macaluso, Director, Department of Defense Force Safety and Occupational Health, and Maj. Philip Downing, 370th Flight Test Squadron, F-16 Test Pilot, at Edwards Air Force Base, Caliof., Feb. 24, 2022. Macaluso and Leavitt visited Edwards to gain a better understanding of the safety protocols implemented during flight test missions as well as receive an overview on how artificial intelligence initiatives are being integrated to enhance human performance. (Air Force photograph by Katherine Franco) Maj. Philip Downing, 370th Flight Test Squadron, F-16 Test Pilot, demonstrates some of the flight safety equipment of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to Laura Macaluso, Director, Department of Defense Force Safety and Occupational Health, prior to her orientation flight at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 24 2022. Macaluso accompanied Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, on the trip to gain a better understanding of the safety protocols implemented during flight test missions as well as receive an overview on how artificial intelligence initiatives are being integrated to enhance human performance. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles) Maj. Jacob Schonig, 416th Flight Test Squadron, F-16 Test Pilot, briefs Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety, on the X-62A Variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022. Leavitt accompanied by Laura Macaluso, Director, Department of Defense Force Safety and Occupational Health, visited Edwards to gain a better understanding of the safety protocols implemented during flight test missions as well as receive an overview on how artificial intelligence initiatives are being integrated to enhance human performance. (Air Force photograph by Adam Bowles) Tags: Edwards AFB, Leaders, Safety