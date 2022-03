The Airman and Family Readiness Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is hosting a Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 31.

The Career Fair will be in Bldg. 5620 on base.

If you need base access, contact Isabella Morales at Isabella.morales.us.af.mil

For more information, email 412fss.fsh.afrc.us.af.mil