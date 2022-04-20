aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Making of a flyover: Behind the scenes of the Dodgers home opener flyover

by Aerotech News & Review

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/840172/making-flyover-behind-scenes-dodgers-home-opener-flyover

Two F-35’s from the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conducted an integrated test mission with an Air Force flyover for the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Cincinnati Reds. This test mission included a unique formation with a U.S. Air Force F-35A and U.S. Navy F-35C. This mission must have been a good luck charm because the Dodgers ultimately won against the Reds 9 to 3.

