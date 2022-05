The 412th Operations Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted Boy Scouts of America Troop 247, May 9, 2022.

The scouts received a close look at our air traffic control tower and learned about how the R-2508 airspace is vital to flight test operations.

Troop 247 is based at Edwards AFB, and meets in the Scout Hut, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Mondays.

For more information, email troop247.boyscouts@gmail.com.